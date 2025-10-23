Dollar prices steady in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Thursday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates held firm with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 141,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, the same rate as recorded in the morning.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 142,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 140,500 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 141,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 141,000.