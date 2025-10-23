Dollar prices fall in Baghdad, steady in Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Thursday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar dropped in Baghdad while remaining stable in Erbil markets.

According to a survey conducted by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate decreased with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 141,400 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 141,550 dinars on Wednesday.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 142,500 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 140,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 141,200 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 141,000.