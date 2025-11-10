Dollar prices steady in Baghdad, climb in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar remained stable against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad, while edging higher in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates stabilized with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 141,650 dinars for every 100 dollars, the same rates recorded in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 142,750 IQD and 140,750 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 141,350 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 141,250.