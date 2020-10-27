Iraq News

Dollar prices stabilized on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-10-27T07:52:28+0000
Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar stabilized in the markets of Baghdad and Kurdistan, on Tuesday, October 27.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that, for every 100 US dollars, Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered today 124,800 Iraqi dinars, while Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded 124,800 dinars.

Our reporter added that the buying and selling prices have also stabilized in Baghdad's local markets, where the selling price reached 125,250 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices amounted to 124250 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar prices have also witnessed stability, as the selling price reached 125,100, while the purchase at 124,900, for every 100 US dollars.


