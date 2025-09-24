Dollar prices rise in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar edged higher against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates climbed with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 142,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, up from 141,450 in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 143,000 IQD and 141,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 141,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 141,400.