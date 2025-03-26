Dollar prices rise in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates of the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates rose with the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 147,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, 100 dinars above the morning rates.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 148,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 146,250 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 146,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 146,700.