Dollar prices rise in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar edged higher against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 140,950 dinars for every 100 dollars, up from 140,900 in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 142,000 IQD and 140,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 140,650 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 140,550.