Dollar prices inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar dropped against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates fell with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 142,150 dinars for every 100 dollars, down from 142,500 on Saturday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 143,000 IQD and 141,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 142,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 141,900.