Dollar prices fall in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Tuesday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates held firm with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 140,700 dinars for every 100 dollars, compared to 140,900 in the morning.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 141,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 139,750 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 140,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 140,300.