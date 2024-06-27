Dollar prices edge lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar dropped in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates decrease with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 147,150 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our correspondent noted that prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad also dropped, with the selling rate at 148,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 146,250 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 147,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 147,000.