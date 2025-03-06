Dollar prices edge lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar dropped slightly in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 148,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, compared to 148,350 in the morning.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 149,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 147,500 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 148,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 147,900.