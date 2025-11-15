Dollar prices drop in Baghdad, steady in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar edged lower against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 141,350 dinars for every 100 dollars, down from 141,400 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 142,500 IQD and 140,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 141,950 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 140,850.