Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Wednesday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar’s exchange rate rose at the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, settling at 140,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 141,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 139,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 140,300 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 140,200.