Dollar prices drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar’s rates decreased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 142,850 dinars for every 100 dollars, down from 143,250 on Thursday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 143,750 IQD and 141,750 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 142,950 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 142,850.