Dollar prices drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Thursday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar edged lower against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates fell with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 142,600 dinars for every 100 dollars, down from 142,700 in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 143,500 IQD and 141,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 142,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 142,300.