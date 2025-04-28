Dollar prices drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates of the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates dropped with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 144,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 145,300 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad reached 146,000 IQD and 144,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price recorded 145,050 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 144,900.