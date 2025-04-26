Dollar prices decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar dropped in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar’s rates edged lower with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 144,350 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 145,200 dinars on Thursday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 145,500 IQD and 143,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil’s selling price reached 144,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 144,800.