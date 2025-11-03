Dollar prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Monday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar rose in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar increased at the close of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 141,100 dinars per $100, up by 100 dinars from the morning rate.

In Baghdad exchange shops, the selling price reached 142,000 dinars, and the buying price was 140,000.

In Erbil, the dollar traded at 140,850 dinars for selling and 140,800 for buying.