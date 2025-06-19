Dollar prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar increased in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 144,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, 250 dinars above the morning rates.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 145,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 143,000 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 144,300 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 144,150.