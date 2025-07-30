Dollar prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Wednesday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar increased in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar’s rate edged higher at the closure of Baghdad’s central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 139,550 dinars per 100 dollars.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 140,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 138,500 dinars.

Erbil’s selling price reached 139,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 139,100.