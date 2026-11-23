Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Monday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 168,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 167,950 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the previous session’s 170,000 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 168,500 dinars and bought it at 167,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 168,200 dinars and buying prices at 168,100 dinars.