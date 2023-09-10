Dollar exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / On Sunday, the exchange rates of the U.S. dollar remained stable in the markets of Baghdad and the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the dollar exchange rates held steady with the opening of al-Kifah and al-Harithiya stock exchanges, recording 154,000 Iraqi dinars Dollar for 100 dollars. These rates are consistent with those observed on Saturday morning.

Our correspondent also noted that selling prices at currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad remained unchanged, with the selling price at 155,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price stood at 153,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Similarly, in Erbil, the dollar exchange rates also remained stable, with the selling price at 154,650 Iraqi dinars for one dollar and the buying price at 154,550 dinars for 100 dollars.