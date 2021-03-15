Report

Date: 2021-03-15
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Monday (March 15, 2021).

•             The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 145,500 dinars, for $ 100.

•             The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 145,500 dinars for 100 dollars.

 

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  146,000 dinars for $ 100

•             Purchase price: 145,000 dinars for $ 100

 

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  145,600 dinars for $ 100

•             Purchase price: 145,300 dinars for $ 100

