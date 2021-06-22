Report

Date: 2021-06-22
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped today, Tuesday (June 22, 2021) in the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,500 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,500 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  148,000 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 147,000 dinars for $ 100

