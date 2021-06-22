Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-22T16:04:44+0000

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped today, Tuesday (June 22, 2021) in the Iraqi market. • The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,500 dinars, for $ 100. • The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,500 dinars for 100 dollars. In Baghdad Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets •Sale price: 148,000 dinars for $ 100 • Purchase price: 147,000 dinars for $ 100

