Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy
Date: 2021-06-22T16:04:44+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped today, Tuesday (June 22, 2021) in the Iraqi market.
• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,500 dinars, for $ 100.
• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,500 dinars for 100 dollars.
In Baghdad
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 148,000 dinars for $ 100
• Purchase price: 147,000 dinars for $ 100
