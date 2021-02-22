Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-22T07:40:12+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized today Monday (February 22, 2021) in the Iraqi market.

•                 The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 145,950 dinars, for $ 100.

•                 Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 145,900 dinars, for $ 100.

 

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  146,500 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 145,500 dinars for $ 100

 

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  146,100 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 145,900 dinars for $ 100

related

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-30 07:55:43
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

US dollar exchange rate drops in Iraq and Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-25 08:01:32
US dollar exchange rate drops in Iraq and Kurdistan

The U.S. Dollar continues its way down in Baghdad markets

Date: 2020-12-21 12:16:38
The U.S. Dollar continues its way down in Baghdad markets

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-28 08:06:11
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-18 08:20:41
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Gold slips on robust dollar and anticipation of bank meetings

Date: 2020-09-09 08:54:56
Gold slips on robust dollar and anticipation of bank meetings

U.S. dollar exchange rate continues to decline for the third day in a row

Date: 2021-01-04 09:11:52
U.S. dollar exchange rate continues to decline for the third day in a row

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-15 09:35:19
The dollar exchange rates in Iraq