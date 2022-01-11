Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-11T08:35:40+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped slightly in the Iraqi market today, Tuesday (January 11, 2022).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 148,050 dinars for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 148,050 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 148,500 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 148,200 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 148,050 dinars for $ 100

related

The Dollar exchange in the Iraqi markets

Date: 2021-09-25 08:40:08
The Dollar exchange in the Iraqi markets

US dollar prices drop on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-11-04 07:34:59
US dollar prices drop on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-19 08:04:29
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-12-02 08:53:32
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar firms ahead of inflation data, yuan sails higher

Date: 2021-05-28 08:24:55
Dollar firms ahead of inflation data, yuan sails higher

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2022-01-04 09:28:37
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-14 08:09:11
The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar, yen in retreat as risk sentiment revives, Musk lifts bitcoin

Date: 2021-07-22 08:59:36
Dollar, yen in retreat as risk sentiment revives, Musk lifts bitcoin