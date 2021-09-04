Report

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-09-04T16:20:20+0000
Shafaq News/ Dollar exchange rates dropped today, Saturday (4 September 2021), on the Iraqi market.

• Kifah Stock Exchange has registered 147,300 dinars for $100.

• The Al-Harthiya Exchange has registered 147,300 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:

•Sale price: 147,750 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 146,750 dinars per $100.

