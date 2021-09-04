Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-04T16:20:20+0000

Shafaq News/ Dollar exchange rates dropped today, Saturday (4 September 2021), on the Iraqi market. • Kifah Stock Exchange has registered 147,300 dinars for $100. • The Al-Harthiya Exchange has registered 147,300 dinars for 100 dollars. In Baghdad The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets: •Sale price: 147,750 dinars per $100. • Purchase price: 146,750 dinars per $100.

