Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates climbed today, Monday (July 5, 2021) in the Iraqi market.
• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,200 dinars, for $ 100.
• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,200 dinars for 100 dollars.
In Baghdad
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100
• Purchase price: 146,500 dinars for $ 100
In Erbil
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 147,400 dinars for $ 100
• Purchase price: 147,000 dinars for $ 100