Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped in the Iraqi market today, Wednesday (December 29, 2021).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,700 dinars for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,700 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 148,250 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 147,250 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 147,950 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 147,800 dinars for $ 100