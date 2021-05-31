Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates climb slightly in the Iraqi market today, Monday (May 31, 2020).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 149,250 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 149,250 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 149,750 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 148,750 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 149,200 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 149,000 dinars for $ 100