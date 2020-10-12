Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-10-12T07:57:21+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Monday (October 12, 2020).

             The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 123,800 dinars, for $ 100.

             The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 123,800 dinars for 100 dollars.

 

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  124,250 dinars for $ 100

·        Purchase price: 123,250 dinars for $ 100

 

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  123,800 dinars for $ 100

           Purchase price: 123,600 dinars for $ 100


related

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-10-11 09:38:27
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-28 08:06:11
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Gold slips on robust dollar and anticipation of bank meetings

Date: 2020-09-09 08:54:56
Gold slips on robust dollar and anticipation of bank meetings

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-15 09:35:19
The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar prices stabilized on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-09-17 08:03:00
Dollar prices stabilized on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

US dollar exchange rate drops in Iraq and Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-25 08:01:32
US dollar exchange rate drops in Iraq and Kurdistan

Iraq needs 6 billion dollars to secure the employees' salaries

Date: 2020-09-09 12:49:07
Iraq needs 6 billion dollars to secure the employees' salaries

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-08-18 08:03:53
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges