Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Monday (October 12, 2020).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 123,800 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 123,800 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 124,250 dinars for $ 100

· Purchase price: 123,250 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 123,800 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 123,600 dinars for $ 100