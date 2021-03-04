Report

Date: 2021-03-04T07:55:27+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped today Thursday (March 4, 2021) in the Iraqi market.

•                 The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 145,300 dinars, for $ 100.

•                 Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 145,350 dinars, for $ 100.

 

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  145,750 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 144,750 dinars for $ 100

 

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  145,300 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 145,000 dinars for $ 100

 

