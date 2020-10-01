Iraq News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Thursday (October 1, 2020).

             The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 123,900 dinars, for $ 100.

             The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 123,900 dinars for 100 dollars.

 

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  124,500 dinars for $ 100

·        Purchase price: 123,500 dinars for $ 100

 

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  124,000 dinars for $ 100

·        Purchase price: 123,800 dinars for $ 100


