Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates climbed slightly in the Iraqi market today, Tuesday (May 11, 2021).
• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 148,300 dinars, for $ 100.
• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 148,300 dinars for 100 dollars.
In Baghdad
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 148,750 dinars for $ 100
• Purchase price: 147,750 dinars for $ 100
In Erbil
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 148,500 dinars for $ 100
• Purchase price: 148,300 dinars for $ 100