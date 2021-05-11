Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-11T07:50:54+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates climbed slightly in the Iraqi market today, Tuesday (May 11, 2021).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 148,300 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 148,300 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  148,750 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 147,750 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  148,500 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 148,300 dinars for $ 100

related

Dinar/Dollar's rates inch up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-05-06 07:03:56
Dinar/Dollar's rates inch up in Baghdad and Erbil

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-23 17:16:15
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2021-05-10 07:23:57
Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-24 07:44:33
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-04-22 07:16:40
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar/Dinar rates rise in Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-26 07:28:03
Dollar/Dinar rates rise in Baghdad

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-04-27 08:02:19
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-04-29 07:44:31
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq