Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-17T07:34:57+0000

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped in the Iraqi market today, Thursday (June 17, 2021). • The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 148,600 dinars, for $ 100. • The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 148,600 dinars for 100 dollars. In Baghdad Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets •Sale price: 149,000 dinars for $ 100 • Purchase price: 148,000 dinars for $ 100 In Erbil Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets •Sale price: 149,000 dinars for $ 100 • Purchase price: 148,500 dinars for $ 100

