Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-17T07:34:57+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped in the Iraqi market today, Thursday (June 17, 2021).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 148,600 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 148,600 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  149,000 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 148,000 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  149,000 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 148,500 dinars for $ 100

