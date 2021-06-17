Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Report
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-06-17T07:34:57+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped in the Iraqi market today, Thursday (June 17, 2021).
• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 148,600 dinars, for $ 100.
• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 148,600 dinars for 100 dollars.
In Baghdad
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 149,000 dinars for $ 100
• Purchase price: 148,000 dinars for $ 100
In Erbil
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 149,000 dinars for $ 100
• Purchase price: 148,500 dinars for $ 100
