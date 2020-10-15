Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-15T07:55:41+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Thursday (October 15, 2020).

             The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 124,400 dinars, for $ 100.

             The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 124,400 dinars for 100 dollars.

 

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  125,000 dinars for $ 100

·        Purchase price: 124,000 dinars for $ 100

 

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  124,300 dinars for $ 100

             Purchase price: 124,000 dinars for $ 100


