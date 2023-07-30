Dollar exchange rates drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US Dollar against the Iraqi Dinar witnessed a considerable decline in the markets of Baghdad and the capital of Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

According to Shafaaq News Agency's correspondent, the central bourses of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya in Baghdad reported an exchange rate of 151,500 Iraqi Dinars for 100 US Dollars, during the morning hours today. This stands in stark contrast to the rates recorded on the previous Thursday, which were at 156,200 Iraqi Dinars for the same amount of US Dollars.

Meanwhile, in local currency exchange stores within Baghdad's markets, the selling price of the dollar dropped to 152,500 Iraqi Dinars, whereas the buying prices reached 150,500 Iraqi Dinars for every 100 US Dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region, the stock exchange also experienced a decrease, with the selling price of the dollar recorded at 152,500 Iraqi Dinars and the buying price at 152,100 Iraqi Dinars for every 100 US Dollars.