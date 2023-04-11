Dollar exchange rate rises against the Iraqi dinar

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the dollar exchange rate rose against the Iraqi dinar, with the closure of the central stock exchange in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.
According to Shafaq News agency correspondent, Baghdad's central Al-Kifah Stock Exchange closed at 145,000 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, compared to 144,250 dinars this morning.
The buying and selling prices in exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad also increased, with the selling price reaching 146,000 Iraqi dinars and the purchase price reaching 144,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.
In Erbil, the selling price of the dollar reached 144,150 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the purchase price was 143,150 dinars for 100 dollars.