Dollar edges down in Baghdad, steady in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed lower against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad on Tuesday, falling by 200 dinars in the capital's main exchanges during the day's trading.

According to Shafaq News market survey, exchange rates at Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges settled at 154,050 dinars per $100, compared with 154,250 dinars earlier in the day.

Selling prices at local exchange shops in Baghdad reached 154,500 dinars per $100, while buying prices stood at 153,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar was unchanged from the morning session, with selling prices at 153,750 dinars per $100 and buying prices at 153,650 dinars.