Dollar eases in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Monday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 150,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 150,350 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the previous session’s 150,800 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 150,750 dinars and bought it at 149,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 151,050 dinars and buying prices at 150,950 dinars.