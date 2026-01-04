Dollar closes higher in Baghdad and Iraqi Kurdistan markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Sunday’s trading at higher rates in both Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad, the dollar recorded 145,850 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, up from 145,200 dinars in the morning.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 146,500 dinars, while buying prices stood at 145,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also edged higher, with selling prices reaching 144,400 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 144,300 dinars.