Dollar Prices Rise in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ Dollar prices edged higher in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday.

In Baghdad, the exchange rate at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges opened at 153,600 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, up from the previous day's rate of 153,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

In the local markets of Baghdad, the selling price reached 154,500 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchasing price reached 152,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the stock market also reported an increase, with the selling price reaching 154,400 dinars against the US dollar and the purchase price at 154,300 dinars for 100 dollars.