Dollar Exchange Rates Remain Stable Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad, Rise Noted in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Thursday witnessed the stabilization of the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar, as the central bourse in Baghdad closed, while a noticeable uptick was recorded in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region.

A correspondent for Shafaq News Agency reported that the Kifah central bourse in Baghdad closed at 145,900 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, maintaining the rate registered earlier in the day.

In the parallel market of Baghdad, the selling price was pegged at 147,000 Iraqi dinars, whereas the buying price stood at 145,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, the dollar saw a slight increase. The selling price rose to 146,300 dinars for every 100 dollars, with the buying rate slightly lower at 146,250 dinars for 100 dollars.