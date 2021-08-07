Report

Dollar/Dinar rates inched up in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-07T10:36:58+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar jumped in the markets of Iraq's capital city, Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at 147,850 dinars to 100, 100 dinars above last Thursday.

Our correspondent said that the 100 U.S. dollar buying and selling prices in the unofficial market in Baghdad settled at 148,250 and 147,250 Iraqi dinars.

Exchange is halted in the capital city of the Kurdistan Region for official recess.

