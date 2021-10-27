Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil today

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar's exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar dropped in Baghdad and Erbil today.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at a rate of 147650 dinars to 100 US dollars.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates in the local markets of the capital city reached 148000 and 147000, respectively.

In Erbil, the buying and selling rates in the local markets of the capital city reached 147725 and 147400 respectively.