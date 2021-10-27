Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-27T08:08:22+0000
Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil today

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar's exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar dropped in Baghdad and Erbil today.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at a rate of 147650 dinars to 100 US dollars.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates in the local markets of the capital city reached 148000 and 147000, respectively.

In Erbil, the buying and selling rates in the local markets of the capital city reached 147725 and 147400 respectively.

related

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-13 08:21:10
The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said.

Date: 2021-05-24 09:46:09
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said.

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-24 07:57:11
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-08-14 08:19:27
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

US dollar prices drop on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-12-21 07:54:28
US dollar prices drop on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-11-17 07:39:27
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-03 07:57:49
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar slumps as risk appetite rebounds

Date: 2021-09-24 11:41:17
Dollar slumps as risk appetite rebounds