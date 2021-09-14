Report

Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-14T08:13:20+0000
Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar's exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar dropped in Baghdad and stabilized in Erbil today.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at a rate of 147400 dinars to 100 US dollars.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates in the local markets of the capital city reached 148000 and 147500, respectively.

In Erbil, the buying and selling rates in the local markets stood at 147700 and 147500, respectively

