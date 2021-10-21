Diyala farmers call for exceptions to the decision of canceling the "winter plan"

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-21T08:22:58+0000

Shafaq News/ The Union of Farmers' Associations in Diyala called on the Ministry of Agriculture for exceptions to the decision of canceling the winter plan in the governorate, due to water shortage. Union President, Raad Maghamis Al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News Agency that the Ministry of Agriculture decided to cancel the winter plan for the 2021-2022 season due to the scarcity and lack of water resources in Hamrin Lake and other irrigation streams, due to the rain scarcity, indicating that canceling the plan aims to secure potable water for the governorate's residents. Al-Tamimi confirmed that the Ministry of Agriculture promised to reconsider the decision to cancel the winter plan and issue exceptions in the coming days, amid promises to launch the plan in Diyala in case of water availability. The Ministry approved, earlier this year, the winter agricultural plan for the 2021-2022 season for irrigated areas.

