Dinar/Dollar's rates take a dip in Iraq and Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Today, Sunday, April 25, 2021, the Dinar/Dollar exchange rates retracted in Iraq and Kurdistan exchange markets.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the 100 US dollar at 147750 Iraqi Dinars, compared to 147800 dinars yesterday.

Our correspondent added that today's selling and buying prices in the local markets dropped to 148,250 and 147,250 dinars per 100 dollars.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the US buying and selling prices also dropped to 147,800 and 147,500, respectively.