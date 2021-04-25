Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dinar/Dollar's rates take a dip in Iraq and Kurdistan

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-25T07:21:11+0000
Dinar/Dollar's rates take a dip in Iraq and Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Today, Sunday, April 25, 2021, the Dinar/Dollar exchange rates retracted in Iraq and Kurdistan exchange markets.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the 100 US dollar at 147750 Iraqi Dinars, compared to 147800 dinars yesterday.

Our correspondent added that today's selling and buying prices in the local markets dropped to 148,250 and 147,250 dinars per 100 dollars.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the US buying and selling prices also dropped to 147,800 and 147,500, respectively.

related

Dinar/Dollar hovers near yesterday's levels amid market closure in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-03-13 07:46:38
Dinar/Dollar hovers near yesterday's levels amid market closure in Baghdad and Erbil

Dinar/Dollar hovers near yesterday's rates amid market closure in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-03-27 08:48:21
Dinar/Dollar hovers near yesterday's rates amid market closure in Baghdad and Erbil

Dinar/Dollar's rates climbed in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-28 08:00:22
Dinar/Dollar's rates climbed in Baghdad

Dinar/Dollar's rates inched up in Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-19 08:52:53
Dinar/Dollar's rates inched up in Baghdad