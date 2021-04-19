Dinar/Dollar's rates inched up in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Today, Monday, April 19, 2021, the Dinar/Dollar exchange increased in Baghdad while maintained the same rates Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the 100 US dollar at 148,750 Iraqi Dinars, compared to 147,750 dinars on Sunday.

Our correspondent added that today's selling and buying prices in the local markets rose to 148,500 and 147,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the US buying and selling prices stood still at 148,300 and 148,000, respectively.