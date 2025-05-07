Development Road to link Gulf to Europe via Iraq and Turkiye, official

Shafaq News/ Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz revealed that the Development Road Project aims to connect Gulf countries to Europe through an extensive rail corridor.

In an interview with Qatar’s Al Sharq newspaper, Yılmaz said the initiative envisions the movement of goods from India, South Asia, and the Gulf region to Iraq’s southern al-Faw port, then northward through Turkiye and onward to Europe.

The project may also include oil and gas pipelines in the future, he added, noting that approximately 1,200 kilometers of highways and railways are planned to stretch from al-Faw to the Turkish border.

Yılmaz confirmed that the Development Road, which will pass through Turkish and Gulf territory, will create a land and rail bridge linking Asia and Europe. While the project officially launched in early 2022, construction has not yet begun. Completion is expected by 2030, with an estimated total cost of $20B.

"The initial design has been completed, and the feasibility study is largely finished," Yılmaz said. "We have shared our feedback on the feasibility report with the Iraqi side, and we are now awaiting clarity from Iraq on execution and financing."